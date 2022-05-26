Kickoff times and broadcast networks have been revealed for a few games in the first portion of Penn State’s 2022 schedule.

The Nittany Lions will open their season with an 8 p.m. kickoff at Purdue on Thursday, Sept. 1. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

The following week, Penn State will play its home opener at noon against Ohio, which will be broadcast on ABC.

On the road again for Week 3, the blue and white will take on Auburn at Jordan Hare Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

The times for the team’s next two games against Central Michigan and Northwestern are still up in the air, but they'll both be broadcast on Big Ten Network and ESPN, respectively.

The Nittany Lions’ home tilt with Minnesota, the Homecoming game, will officially kick off at 7:30 p.m., but a network has not yet been assigned.

