The Big Ten conference released a statement regarding its forfeiture policy for the upcoming fall seasons.

Effective Monday, a conference game canceled due to coronavirus infections on a team will be declared a forfeit and won't be made up, according to the release.

The release states that the team enduring coronavirus related problems will be served a loss in light of the forfeit. The opponent will be given a win. If both teams are impacted by the coronavirus, the game will be declared "no contest."

According to the release, the decision was made in collaboration with the Big Ten Conference athletic directors, chancellors and presidents, the Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Sports Medicine Committee.

