Ji’Ayir Tackle

Safety Ji’Ayir Brown (16) tackles a Purdue player, during Penn State Footballs win on Thursday Sept. 1, 2022 in West Lafayette Indiana.

 Caleb Craig

Two Nittany Lions secured some Big Ten weekly honors after a 41-12 win over Auburn on Saturday.

Fifth-year senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown took home Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and freshman running back Nick Singleton secured Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Brown racked up five tackles on four solo ones, brought down Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley for a sack, had an interception and forced a fumble in the win.

Singleton won Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second straight time, after rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers. The performance marked his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game.

