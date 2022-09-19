Two Nittany Lions secured some Big Ten weekly honors after a 41-12 win over Auburn on Saturday.

Fifth-year senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown took home Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and freshman running back Nick Singleton secured Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Brown racked up five tackles on four solo ones, brought down Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley for a sack, had an interception and forced a fumble in the win.

#B1GFootball 𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸: Ji'Ayir Brown, @PennStateFball Tallied 5 tackles (4 solo), a sack, a forced fumble and an interception to help Penn State defeat Auburn 41-12🗞️ https://t.co/nz76xaqIYW pic.twitter.com/ZnIM4ZxCIE — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 19, 2022

Singleton won Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second straight time, after rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers. The performance marked his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game.

#B1GFootball 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸: Nicholas Singleton, @PennStateFballFinished with 10 rushes for 124 yards and 2 TDs in PSU’s 41-12 win at Auburn, becoming the first true freshman RB with back-to-back 100-yard games since 2019🗞️ https://t.co/nz76xargOu pic.twitter.com/ZygT9kBGg6 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 19, 2022

