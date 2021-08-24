After rumblings of a potential interconference alliance over the past few weeks, a deal between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 is now complete.

The three conferences held a joint press conference Tuesday to announce their alliance, which comes quickly after the SEC announced Oklahoma and Texas would join its conference in 2025.

Additionally, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour will play a major role in the alliance, contributing as one of the athletic directors in charge of the scheduling component to the alliance, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

The move is not only focused on potential scheduling changes, but it will also allow the three conferences to have voting power on important issues such as College Football Playoff expansion, television rights and other NCAA rulings.

The three-pronged alliance will now possess 41 total NCAA votes compared to the 16 of the SEC, which currently has the most teams in a single conference.

This decision could indicate the vote on CFP expansion is soon to come, but it could be staved off until ESPN’s contract with the CFP ends in 2026.

Interconference scheduling for men's and women's basketball will also be included in the dealings for the alliance.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE