Tuesday marked what will go down as a significant day in the history of collegiate athletics.

With three commissioners taking the stage, weeks of rumors and speculation were finally confirmed as a three-conference alliance between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 officially came to be.

It may seem like a simple concept, but there hasn’t been an idea quite like this one, which will affect the entire landscape of college sports for years to come.

Commissioners Kevin Warren, Jim Phillips and George Kliavkoff said in Tuesday’s press conference that there is currently a “gentleman’s agreement” in place to form an alliance — but no official contract.

The move seems to be in direct response to actions of the SEC, which is adding powerhouse programs Oklahoma and Texas to the conference in 2025.

The move signifies that the alliance will regain voting power over the 16-team SEC when it comes to topics such as College Football Playoff expansion, NCAA governing issues and TV rights.

It also gives the 41 teams a brand new opportunity to potentially schedule more intriguing matchups against programs that don’t typically meet, boosting the fan experience as well.

“We are bullish on the scheduling alliance, as it will elevate the national profile of all of our teams by playing from coast to coast with college fans across the country as the beneficiaries,” ACC commissioner Phillips said. “The combination of national games and having a national impact and influence are key elements of this collaboration, and [they] help create a degree of certainty in an environment that has become increasingly unstable.”

While the plan is underway, there’s nothing in writing — just an agreement from three commissioners and the 41 school presidents.

“There's no signed contract, there's an agreement among three gentlemen,'' Pac-12 commissioner Kliavkoff said. “There is a commitment from 41 presidents and chancellors and 41 athletic directors to do what we say we're going to do... We wanted to make sure we could deliver 100% on what we promised. So we're aligned in how we want to approach this, but there's no contract. There's no signed document [at this time].”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Despite there being no official contract in place, each of the commissioners appear to be on the same wavelength and feel this should have no issues being finalized, as it only benefits all three of the parties currently involved.

“It's about trust. We've looked each other in the eye. We've made an agreement,” Phillips said. “We have great confidence and faith... I know what we’ve discussed, we all know what we’ve discussed, and we're very confident about executing on all that's been described today.”

The uncertainty surrounding the deal is something to keep an eye on as further details develop, but the confidence each commissioner displayed makes it seem like there won't be any unexpected outcomes.

Of course there’s still one Power Five conference that has yet to make a move, as the Big 12 has now lost two of its biggest money makers and doesn’t seem to have a clear response.

Big Ten commissioner Warren made sure to say how many “fine institutions” there are in the Big 12 and said he feels commissioner Bob Bowlsby will do “what is best for his conference” — but there wasn't any indication that the Big 12 could find itself in the alliance.

“These are issues that have been on the table here for really weeks and not months, so a lot of this stuff is fresh and new,” Warren said. “ I am sure Bob will figure things out, and he’ll do what is right for the Big 12.

One factor supposedly making alliance discussions go smoothly is a common agreement on the values each conference and program possesses when it comes to both academics and athletics.

It’s something the commissioners, Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour and James Franklin touched on, as Happy Valley athletics could soon feel the effects of the alliance.

While the eighth-year Nittany Lion head coach said he couldn’t speak on the details of the agreement, it was something he said he’d been anticipating from his conversations with Barbour.

It may have been a move Franklin saw coming, but all he could do Wednesday evening was give a vague “Yeah...” followed by his knowledge — or lack thereof — on the situation.

“I don't like to speak before I know the specifics and the details, and I don't have a whole lot of information,” Franklin said. “I knew it was coming from my conversations with Sandy [Barbour]. I don't want to sit here and make a statement when we haven't talked about it as Big Ten coaches, and we haven’t had conversations with the Big Ten ADs and commissioner as well.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE