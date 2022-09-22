Penn State is hosting Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium following a 41-12 blowout win against Auburn on the road. After breezing through the SEC road trip, the Nittany Lions open as massive favorites against the Chippewas.

According to FanDuel, Penn State opens as -4000 moneyline favorites, the lowest odds so far this season, while Central Michigan’s moneyline odds are listed at +1400.

While the moneyline odds don’t hold much betting value at all if someone were to bet on the Nittany Lions, the spread has the best bang for your buck in terms of potential profit. Penn State is a 26.5-point favorite in its return to Happy Valley. The blue and white’s spread odds are listed at -115, while Central Michigan’s are listed at -105.

FanDuel predicts the Nittany Lions’ Week 4 matchup to be a fairly high scoring matchup, as the over/under is listed at 62.5 points. The under is currently the slight favorite at -115 odds, with the over coming in at -105 odds.

So far this season, Penn State is 3-0 against the spread and the over has hit in every game as well. Central Michigan is 1-1-1 against the spread, while the over has hit twice out of three games.

