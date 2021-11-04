After disastrously failing to cover it’s 16-point spread against Illinois two weeks ago, Penn State went into Ohio State as underdogs and covered a wide spread.

Now, the Nittany Lions will enter their upcoming matchup with Maryland as favorites once again — this time by a 10-point margin.

As two 5-3 teams who have struggled in recent weeks, the moneyline may surprise some people, with the blue and white’s line set at a -425. Meanwhile, Maryland is set to enter at +320.

As for the over/under, 55.5 is the total for two offenses that haven’t seemed to find consistency week to week.

