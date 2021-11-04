Penn State football vs. Ohio State, Lee (24)

Running back Keyvone Lee (24) carries the ball during Penn State football's game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions 33-24.

 Lily LaRegina

After disastrously failing to cover it’s 16-point spread against Illinois two weeks ago, Penn State went into Ohio State as underdogs and covered a wide spread.

Now, the Nittany Lions will enter their upcoming matchup with Maryland as favorites once again — this time by a 10-point margin.

As two 5-3 teams who have struggled in recent weeks, the moneyline may surprise some people, with the blue and white’s line set at a -425. Meanwhile, Maryland is set to enter at +320.

As for the over/under, 55.5 is the total for two offenses that haven’t seemed to find consistency week to week.

