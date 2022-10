For just the second time this season, Penn State will enter a game as the underdog.

Ahead of Saturday, Ohio State is currently listed as a 14.5-point favorite with a money line set at -660.

With the two dynamic offenses in mind, the over/under is set at 60.5.

