Penn State comes in as an underdog for its Saturday noon matchup with No. 5 Michigan.

The Wolverines are seven-point favorites over the Nittany Lions as Michigan hosts the blue and white in the Maize Out, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The over-under in the game is set at 50.5 points, and taking Penn State money line is +215, whereas Michigan is -267.

The Nittany Lions are currently 3-2 against the spread in their first five games and are 5-0 straight up on the season.

