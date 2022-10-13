PSU vs NWU 10/1/22 Alma Mater

The Penn State Nittany Lions line up for the Alma Mater, following Penn State Footballs game vs Northwestern on Oct. 1, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated The Northwestern Wildcats 17-7.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State comes in as an underdog for its Saturday noon matchup with No. 5 Michigan.

The Wolverines are seven-point favorites over the Nittany Lions as Michigan hosts the blue and white in the Maize Out, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The over-under in the game is set at 50.5 points, and taking Penn State money line is +215, whereas Michigan is -267.

The Nittany Lions are currently 3-2 against the spread in their first five games and are 5-0 straight up on the season.

