Penn State and Utah are similar teams with similar gameplans. The current betting lines reflect that by predicting a very close game.

The Nittany Lions enter the Rose Bowl as 1.5-point underdogs. Penn State originally opened as the favorite, but the line moved after Joey Porter Jr. and Parker Washington opted out of the game.

However, the line has shifted toward a more even affair since then, as the Nittany Lions were listed as 2.5-point underdogs recently. The odds for Penn State +1.5 are currently set at -114, while Utah -1.5 is listed at -106 on FanDuel.

The Nittany Lions are 9-3 against the spread in 2022, which is slightly better than the Utes’ 8-5 record against the spread this season.

Since the spread favors Utah, the moneyline odds also do. According to FanDuel, the Utes’ moneyline odds are currently at -118 to Penn State’s line of -102.

The over/under is set at 52.5 points, which is a fairly average total for Penn State this season. On the other hand, the 52.5-point line is the second-lowest over/under for Utah this season.

The Nittany Lions have gone over the point total in eight of their 12 games this season. The Utes have gone over in seven of their 13 games this season. The over is the slight favorite currently, as FanDuel lists the over at -114 odds. The under is set at -106.

