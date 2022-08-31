Even though Penn State starts its season on the road, the Nittany Lions still open the season as favorites against Purdue, according to DraftKings.

The blue and white opens the season with a -165 moneyline, while Purdue’s moneyline is set at +115.

Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, with those odds set at -105. If you were to bet the Purdue spread of +3.5, the odds are -115.

DraftKings doesn’t predict the Purdue-Penn State game to be a major barn burner, as the over/under total is set at 53.5 points. The under is the slight favorite with -115 odds compared to the over’s -105.

