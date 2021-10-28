Last week, Penn State was defeated by Illinois as 24-point favorites at home. This week, Las Vegas seems to be less keen on the Nittany Lions against their next in-conference opponent.

The blue and white is set to enter The Horseshoe as 18.5-point underdogs against Ohio State on Saturday.

The last time a score between these two teams was decided by at least this margin was in 2015 when Ohio State came out on top 38-10 in Columbus.

With the Buckeyes ranked as the No.1 scoring offense in the country, it’s no surprise the over/under is set at a uniquely high margin for a Penn State game this season — 61.

To likely no one’s surprise as well, the Nittany Lions will enter the contest as heavy underdogs, in terms of moneyline, with a line slated at +600. The scarlet and gray are favored at -1000.

