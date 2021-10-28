Penn State football vs. Illinois, Lambert-Smith & Clifford

Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (13) signals that he’s open to quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during Penn State football's Homecoming game against Illinois at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Fighting Illini bested the Nittany Lions 20-18 in nine periods of overtime.

 Lily LaRegina

Last week, Penn State was defeated by Illinois as 24-point favorites at home. This week, Las Vegas seems to be less keen on the Nittany Lions against their next in-conference opponent.

The blue and white is set to enter The Horseshoe as 18.5-point underdogs against Ohio State on Saturday.

The last time a score between these two teams was decided by at least this margin was in 2015 when Ohio State came out on top 38-10 in Columbus.

With the Buckeyes ranked as the No.1 scoring offense in the country, it’s no surprise the over/under is set at a uniquely high margin for a Penn State game this season — 61.

To likely no one’s surprise as well, the Nittany Lions will enter the contest as heavy underdogs, in terms of moneyline, with a line slated at +600. The scarlet and gray are favored at -1000.

