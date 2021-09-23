Coming off a win and a cover against Auburn last Saturday, Penn State has officially covered the spread in each of its first three games.

Entering its matchup with Villanova, the Nittany Lions are favored in their third straight game — this time by the widest spread of the season at 31.5 points, according to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

This week’s over/under is set at 54.5, compared to last week’s 53-point total, which didn’t hit

Penn State is currently -108 to cover the spread.

