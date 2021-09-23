Penn State football vs. Auburn

Penn State’s defensive line attempts to block a kick by Auburn during Penn State football’s White Out game against Auburn at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers 28-20.

Coming off a win and a cover against Auburn last Saturday, Penn State has officially covered the spread in each of its first three games.

Entering its matchup with Villanova, the Nittany Lions are favored in their third straight game — this time by the widest spread of the season at 31.5 points, according to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

This week’s over/under is set at 54.5, compared to last week’s 53-point total, which didn’t hit

Penn State is currently -108 to cover the spread.

