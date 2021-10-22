Penn State has been favored in all but two games this season, and that trend won’t change against Illinois.
The Nittany Lions are 23.5-point favorites against the Fighting Illini, according to the SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set relatively low at 46.5 points.
As heavy favorites, Penn State’s moneyline wouldn’t be too fruitful at a -2000 mark. Illinois bettors are staring down a hefty +1100 moneyline this week.
Penn State returns home to host Illinois after suffering its first loss of the season two we…