Penn State football vs. Indiana, Porter (9) celebration

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) celebrates his first career interception with his teammates during Penn State football’s Stripe Out game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The Nittany Lions shutout the Hoosiers 24-0.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State has been favored in all but two games this season, and that trend won’t change against Illinois.

The Nittany Lions are 23.5-point favorites against the Fighting Illini, according to the SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set relatively low at 46.5 points.

As heavy favorites, Penn State’s moneyline wouldn’t be too fruitful at a -2000 mark. Illinois bettors are staring down a hefty +1100 moneyline this week.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.