Penn State has been favored in all but two games this season, and that trend won’t change against Illinois.

The Nittany Lions are 23.5-point favorites against the Fighting Illini, according to the SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set relatively low at 46.5 points.

As heavy favorites, Penn State’s moneyline wouldn’t be too fruitful at a -2000 mark. Illinois bettors are staring down a hefty +1100 moneyline this week.

