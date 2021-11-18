Betting lines and information for Penn State football’s Senior Day matchup with Rutgers

The Nittany Lions will return to Beaver Stadium as clear favorites for their Senior Day matchup with Rutgers on Saturday.

The blue and white are heading into the contest with the Scarlet Knights as 17-point favorites, according to DraftKings, its greatest favored spread since dropping Week 7 to Illinois at home.

With the favored spread, Penn State is heading into Week 11 with a moneyline set at -1000, while Rutgers is set in plus numbers at +600.

With two offenses that have struggled to find a spark throughout 2021 and two of the better defenses in the Big Ten, the over/under is set at a low 46.5.

