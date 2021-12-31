Betting lines and information for Penn State football’s Outback Bowl matchup with Arkansas

From Jahan Dotson to Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State has lost key performers on both sides of the football.

Opt outs haven’t just affected the Nittany Lions, however, as Arkansas will enter game action without their top offensive weapon — potential first-round NFL Draft pick Treylon Burks.

With opt outs in mind, it’s very difficult to predict a victor for Saturday’s Outback Bowl action, as both rosters and gameplans are likely very different from how they were a month ago.

Nonetheless, Vegas never sleeps.

Arkansas is currently set to enter Raymond James Stadium as 2.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings.

The Razorbacks moneyline is set at -130, while Penn State will enter as +110 underdogs.

Despite the Nittany Lions losing a good portion of their starting defense — including two defensive lineman, two linebackers and a safety — the over/under for this contest remains somewhat low at 48.5.

