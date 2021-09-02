After a losing season in 2020, it’s no surprise the odds are stacked against Penn State to win its 2021 season opener against Wisconsin.

Coming into Madison, Penn State is projected as 5.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings.

As for the moneyline, betting in favor of the Nittany Lions could grant a fruitful return, with the line set at +180 for the blue and white and -220 for the Badgers.

While Wisconsin is viewed as a relatively heavy favorite in this matchup, bettors seem to like the odds given Penn State — 81% of DraftKings bettors for this matchup have picked the Nittany Lions moneyline.

For the over/under, DraftKings predicts a defensive showdown Saturday, setting the over/under at 50 points. On DraftKings, 55% of bettors have taken the over.

