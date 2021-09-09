Following its Week 1 victory at Wisconsin, Penn State is entering Week 2 as the favorite for the first time in 2021 — and a heavy favorite at that.

Returning to Beaver Stadium for their home opener, the Nittany Lions are projected as 23-point favorites, according to DraftKings.

As for the money line, there’s not much incentive to take Penn State, coming in with a line of -1750.

For the riskiest of bettors, Ball State’s +950 line may look enticing, but a risk remains a risk.

While a 23-point spread remains a heavy margin — the highest spread in favor of the Nittany Lions since their matchup with Maryland last season — 54% of bettors are banking on Penn State hitting that mark.

For the over/under, DraftKings predicts a greater offensive showing than Penn State’s matchup against Wisconsin. However, with a total set at 58, Vegas seems confident in the Nittany Lions’ defense keeping the score relatively low.

