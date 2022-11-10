Penn State Football vs. Ohio State, Wheatley and Johnny

Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) and Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) celebrate leading into halftime. During Penn State Footballs game against Ohio State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2022 in University Park, Pa. Ohio State defeated Penn State 44-31.

 Caleb Craig

For the second straight week, Penn State is favored to beat its opponent, and this week it's Maryland.

The Nittany Lions are 10-point favorites over the Terrapins, according to Caesars Sportsbook, for its second-to-last home game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

The over/under in the game is set at 59 points, and taking Penn State's money line is -400, whereas Maryland is +320.

The Nittany Lions are currently 6-3 against the spread in their first five games and are 7-2 straight up on the season.

