For the second straight week, Penn State is favored to beat its opponent, and this week it's Maryland.

The Nittany Lions are 10-point favorites over the Terrapins, according to Caesars Sportsbook, for its second-to-last home game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

The over/under in the game is set at 59 points, and taking Penn State's money line is -400, whereas Maryland is +320.

The Nittany Lions are currently 6-3 against the spread in their first five games and are 7-2 straight up on the season.

