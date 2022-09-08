Penn State is back in Beaver Stadium for the first time in 2022, and it’s only fitting that the Nittany Lions are substantial favorites against Ohio.

The blue and white opens as 25.5-point favorites in the team’s home opener, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is currently set at 54 points, which isn’t that high considering the massive favoritism that’s shown in the spread. Both teams’ spread odds are set at -110.

As far as the moneyline odds go, the Nittany Lions are huge favorites there as well. Penn State is currently sporting a -3500 moneyline compared to Ohio’s +1400.

