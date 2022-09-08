Nittany Lion and honorary Penn State football coach Zack WIlliams lead cheers before Blue-White game

The Nittany Lion and honorary Penn State football coach Zack Williams — a program assistant for the team — get the crowd riled up before the start of the annual Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State is back in Beaver Stadium for the first time in 2022, and it’s only fitting that the Nittany Lions are substantial favorites against Ohio.

The blue and white opens as 25.5-point favorites in the team’s home opener, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is currently set at 54 points, which isn’t that high considering the massive favoritism that’s shown in the spread. Both teams’ spread odds are set at -110.

As far as the moneyline odds go, the Nittany Lions are huge favorites there as well. Penn State is currently sporting a -3500 moneyline compared to Ohio’s +1400.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags