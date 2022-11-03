Week 10 of the college football season brings a new slate of spreads for Penn State, this time against Indiana.

The visiting Nittany Lions open as 14-point favorites against the 3-5 Hoosiers, a spread that is even for both teams. According to DraftKings, the odds for Penn State to cover are currently listed at -110 to the Hoosiers’ -110 odds.

Penn State has recorded a 5-3 record against the spread in its eight games this season. Like its record, Indiana is 3-5 against the spread.

DraftKings has set the Nittany Lions’ moneyline very low at -560, while the Hoosiers’ are considerable underdogs with +430 odds.

The over/under for Penn State’s road test is set at 49.5 points, predicting a fairly high-scoring affair as far as Big Ten games go. The odds for both the over and under are currently set at -110 on DraftKings.

In the eight games that both teams have played, the Nittany Lions have surpassed the over six times to the Hoosiers’ four.

