Penn State is a massive favorite for the second week in a row.

The Nittany Lions open up as -4000 moneyline favorites against Northwestern, meaning someone would have to bet $4000 to win $100 on Penn State’s moneyline. On the other side of the spectrum, the Wildcats open as +1400 underdogs, according to FanDuel.

The Nittany Lions enter Week 5 as 26.5-point favorites versus Northwestern, as the linemakers predict a Penn State blowout. The odds for both Penn State -26.5 and Northwestern +26.5 are both listed as -110.

It’s been a tale of two extremes for the Nittany Lions and Wildcats against the spread. Penn State currently holds a 3-1 record against the spread, while Northwestern is 1-3.

FanDuel predicts this game to be a fairly normal-scoring affair, as the over/under is set at 52.5 points. Like the point spread, the odds for both the over and under are -110 as well. Both teams have the same over/under record as their record against the spread.

