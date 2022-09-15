Team Walk Out

Members of the Penn State football team walk onto the field before the game on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in State College, Pa against Ohio University. Penn State went on to defeat Ohio 46-10. 

 Casey Loughlin

After opening as a heavy betting favorite against Ohio, Penn State returns as the favorite for its Week 3 matchup at Auburn.

The Nittany Lions are set to enter Saturday as three-point favorites over the Tigers, according to DraftKings, despite traveling to one of the nation’s toughest road environments, Jordan-Hare Stadium.

As for the over-under, the majority of DraftKings bettors have chosen both teams to score over 47.5 points.

Penn State’s moneyline is currently set at -145, while Auburn’s sits at +125.

