After opening as a heavy betting favorite against Ohio, Penn State returns as the favorite for its Week 3 matchup at Auburn.

The Nittany Lions are set to enter Saturday as three-point favorites over the Tigers, according to DraftKings, despite traveling to one of the nation’s toughest road environments, Jordan-Hare Stadium.

As for the over-under, the majority of DraftKings bettors have chosen both teams to score over 47.5 points.

Penn State’s moneyline is currently set at -145, while Auburn’s sits at +125.

