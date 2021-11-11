You are the owner of this article.
Betting lines and information as Penn State football plays host to Michigan

Penn St Michigan Football, Parker Washington

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) looks for running room as Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

If you were to place a bet on any football game, Michigan versus Penn State may be the one for you.

Depending on the book, the Nittany Lions may be favored, but the Wolverines are favored on others.

Regardless, DraftKings has Michigan favored by just one point, with 76% of bettors for this contest choosing the maize and blue and to handle business by more than the spread.

With that being said, the Wolverines’ moneyline is set at -125, a favorite for the contest but not by much.

In terms of over/under, two ruthless defenses ranked in the top 10 in points against tell the story, with a low total set at 48.5.

