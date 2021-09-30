Penn State Football vs. Villanova, Keyvone Lee

Running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs the ball during Penn State football's game against Villanova at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Penn State beat Villanova 38-17.

Entering Saturday’s matchup with Indiana, Penn State is favored by a somewhat heavy margin — its fourth-straight week as the favorite.

Despite the Hoosiers’ victory last season, the Nittany Lions will stroll into Beaver Stadium as 12.5-point favorites with a moneyline set at -510.

Following a last-minute Villanova touchdown in Week 4, the over hit for the first game of Penn State’s season last weekend.

On Saturday, bettors will have the chance to test those odds again, with an over/under set at 53.5 for the Nittany Lions’ matchup with the Hooisers.

According to DraftKings, 70% of bettors on this contest have taken Penn State’s spread, 70% have taken the over and 72% have picked the Nittany Lions’ moneyline.

