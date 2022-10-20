Penn State takes on Minnesota in the White Out this week, but DraftKings predicts a close game.

The No. 16 Nittany Lions enter as four-point favorites despite having the home field advantage and the higher ranking. The odds on the spread are -110 for both teams.

Penn State is currently sitting at -190 odds for the moneyline, or the overall winner of the game, while Minnesota is sitting at +160 odds.

The linemakers expect this game to be relatively low scoring, as the over/under is set at 44.5 points.

The Nittany Lions are 3-3 against the spread so far this season compared to the Golden Gophers’ 4-2 record. For the over/under, Penn State sits at 4-2, while Minnesota boasts a 2-3-1 record.

