PSU vs NWU 10/1/22 Franklin

Penn State Football Head coach James Franklin takes to the field prior to Penn State Footballs game vs Northwestern on Oct. 1, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated The Northwestern Wildcats 17-7.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State takes on Minnesota in the White Out this week, but DraftKings predicts a close game.

The No. 16 Nittany Lions enter as four-point favorites despite having the home field advantage and the higher ranking. The odds on the spread are -110 for both teams.

Penn State is currently sitting at -190 odds for the moneyline, or the overall winner of the game, while Minnesota is sitting at +160 odds.

The linemakers expect this game to be relatively low scoring, as the over/under is set at 44.5 points.

The Nittany Lions are 3-3 against the spread so far this season compared to the Golden Gophers’ 4-2 record. For the over/under, Penn State sits at 4-2, while Minnesota boasts a 2-3-1 record.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.