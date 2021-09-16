Entering its matchup with Ball State as 23-point favorites, Penn State put up a monster performance in Week 2 and covered the spread.

This week, all the Nittany Lions need to do to cover is win by one touchdown. However, Auburn is no Ball State.

Despite the Tigers' weak early season schedule, their offense this season remains one of Auburn's best in years — combining for 122 points in its first two games.

Between Auburn’s offensive fire power and Penn State's tough defense, this year’s White Out could easily come down to the wire — backed by the game’s 5.5 point spread, according to DraftKings.

While the Nittany Lions opened as heavy favorites at at -265, the line has shifted as of late, moving Penn State to -195 and Auburn to +165.

Due to the high-scoring outings for both teams in Week 2, it may surprise some that the over/under is set at 53.

According to DraftKings, 55% of bettors for this contest have taken the Nittany Lions -5.5 spread, 66% have taken Auburn’s +165 moneyline and 52% have taken the under 53 total.

