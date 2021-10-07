After failing to cover the spread against Villanova, Penn State came back to Beaver Stadium and covered in shutout fashion against Indiana.

In Week 6, the Nittany Lions will enter as underdogs for the first time since Week 1 at Wisconsin.

As 1.5-point favorites, if Iowa doesn’t defeat the blue and white, it’s likely it doesn’t cover the spread, either.

The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions are set to enter Kinnick Stadium as the No. 2 and No. 3 defenses in points-per-game allowed.

Due to each team’s dominant play on the defensive end, the over-under for Saturday’s contest currently stands at 40.5 — the lowest total of Penn State’s season thus far.

Both teams are hovering right around even in terms of moneyline, with Iowa listed as a slight favorite. The Hawkeyes’ line is at -130, while the Nittany Lions’ line stands at +110, according to DraftKings.

As the host and higher ranked of the two teams, it may come as no surprise that the majority of DraftKings bettors for this contest have chosen Iowa to win the game and cover the spread, with 74% of bettors taking the Hawkeyes’ moneyline and 62% taking their spread.

As for the over-under, 52% of bettors believe the over will hit, despite Iowa and Penn State having only hit on one over a piece through each of their seasons.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

How to watch No. 4 Penn State versus No. 3 Iowa Penn State faces its toughest test to date this weekend as it travels to Iowa City to take o…