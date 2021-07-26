Penn State’s football program has plenty of history within, and the number of players who ended up in the NFL is proof.

Each week, we’ll break down some of the best players to wear each jersey number in Penn State history, and this week falls to Nos. 5-9.

The number range is littered with prolific wide receivers and quarterbacks, and here’s a deeper look into who those names are and what they did in their time with the Nittany Lions.

5: Larry Johnson, 1999-2002

While Penn State did not see much success in the early 2000s, running back Larry Johnson had a prolific college career.

But though the running back sustained some success in the 2000 and 2001 seasons, his 2002 campaign could go down as one of the best the Nittany Lions have ever seen.

In that year, Johnson ran for over 250 yards in four of Penn State’s games and set the program’s single-season rushing record despite the team not being the one of the most talented. His 2,087 rushing yards that year is also the fourth most in Big Ten history.

He owns the four games with the most rushing yards for a Penn State player, and his 327-yard outburst against Indiana is still the most ever by a Nittany Lion running back.

6: Derek Moye, 2009-2011

Derek Moye had an incredibly consistent three-year stretch for Penn State.

The wide receiver is scattered across the Nittany Lion all-time leaderboard, as he is sixth in receiving yards with 2,395, fourth in receiving touchdowns with 18 and eighth in receptions with 144.

His 6-foot-5 frame gave him the physical advantage needed in the Big Ten and allowed him to come down with plenty of contested catches in key situations.

Moye had a brief NFL stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers following his Penn State career and became a high school football coach following his playing days.

7: Zack Mills, 2001-2004

While Penn State did not accumulate many wins in the Zack Mills era, the quarterback was still able to put up some solid numbers in his 43 career appearances.

Mills is ranked third in program history passing yards with 7,212 and tied for fifth in passing touchdowns with 41.

But Mills’ best game undoubtedly was a 2002 matchup with Iowa that saw the quarterback go off for four touchdowns and, at the time, a school-record 399 passing yards.

Like most games of that era, though, it ended in disappointment — the Nittany Lions would go on to lose 42-35 in overtime despite a 22-point comeback effort by the QB.

8: Allen Robinson, 2011-2013

During his time at Penn State, wide receiver Allen Robinson became a household name for many fans due to his big-play ability.

While Robinson is now seeing sustained success in the NFL, his production in college is what allowed him to become a second-round draft pick in 2014.

He is fourth in receiving yards and seventh in receiving touchdowns in school history, but his 2013 season rewrote the record books.

His 1,432 yards and 97 receptions were both the most ever in a single season for a Nittany Lion, but even more iconic than his stats is the infamous catch at home against Michigan. He made a difficult leaping grab at the one-yard line to help Penn State go to overtime and defeat Michigan in one of the more memorable upsets in program history.

9: Trace McSorley, 2015-2018

It’s hard to argue against Trace McSorley being the best quarterback in Penn State history.

His numbers tell the story: first in program history in passing yards (by a wide margin), first in passing touchdowns, most passing yards in a single season, most total yards for a quarterback, etc.

All in all, he finished his Nittany Lion career with 9,899 passing yards and 77 passing touchdowns while leading Penn State to a 31-9 record over his three years as the starter.

He led Penn State to a Big Ten championship and both Rose and Fiesta Bowl appearances, including an MVP performance in Arizona for Nittany Lions’ 35-28 Fiesta Bowl victory over Washington.

