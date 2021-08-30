Some of the greatest football players to ever suit up in the blue and white lie in the Nos. 30-34 jersey range.

Aside from four household names, a recent Nittany Lion turned NFL defensive lineman finds his way into this week’s list as well.

With so many Penn State legends to choose from in this week’s range, it was difficult to name just one player for each jersey number.

Here’s the list of some of the greatest Nittany Lions to wear the jersey Nos. 30-34.

No. 30: Kevin Givens, 2015-2018

After redshirting his true freshman season in 2015, defensive tackle Kevin Givens made a name for himself as soon as he got his chance the following season — appearing in all 14 games and starting six over the course of his redshirt freshman year.

Fast forward to his junior season in 2018, and Givens had become a full-time starter on Penn State’s interior defensive line and one of James Franklin’s most consistent pass rushers.

In his final season in Happy Valley, Givens racked up career highs with 33 total tackles, five sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.

While Givens went undrafted after foregoing his senior year, he appeared in 13 games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 and started in one.

No. 31: Shane Conlan, 1983-1987

When people call Penn State “Linebacker U,” it’s because of players like Shane Conlan.

Over his four-year tenure with the Nittany Lions, Conlan racked up multiple All-American honors, including a first-team honor in 1986. He also played a crucial role in the blue and white’s national championship win over Miami that same season.

Against the Hurricanes, Conlan led a Penn State defense that intercepted Heisman Trophy winner Vinny Testaverde five times — two of which came from Conlan.

Following his illustrious career in Happy Valley, Conlan was selected with the No. 8-overall selection in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He started for Buffalo in six straight seasons before playing three more seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2014, Conlan was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame.

No. 32: Ki-Jana Carter, 1992-1994

In two seasons as the starting running back of the Nittany Lions, Ki-Jana Carter quickly became one of the greatest to ever don the blue and white, as well as one of the best halfbacks to ever play college football.

After a subtle true freshman season in 1992, in which Carter rushed for 264 yards and scored four touchdowns, he was granted the starting job in 1993 — Penn State’s first season in the Big Ten — and achieved his first 1,000-yard season.

No one could have predicted what Carter brought to the gridiron in 1994.

In his second season as a starter, Carter put up one of the greatest single seasons by a running back in the history of college football, rushing for 1,539 yards and 23 touchdowns and finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting.

That same season, Carter led Penn State to a perfect 12-0 record and a win over Oregon in the Rose Bowl, where he was named the game’s MVP.

Following the 1994 season, Carter forewent his senior year and entered the NFL Draft, where he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall selection.

No. 33: Jack Ham, 1968-1970

It doesn’t take much to see why the Penn State Alumni Association ranked Jack Ham as the greatest athlete in school history in a 2019 newsletter — Ham was that good.

In his three years as a starting linebacker for the Nittany Lions, Ham served as the defensive anchor of two straight 11-0 teams, racking up 251 career tackles.

While Penn State went 7-3 in his senior season in 1970, Ham still racked up 91 tackles and four interceptions that season, being named an All-American for his play.

Following his senior year, Ham was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played with Pittsburgh for 12 years, winning four Super Bowl and garnering six All-Pro selections as one of the franchise’s greatest players.

In 1988, Ham was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame two years later.

No. 34: Franco Harris, 1968-1971

Although he was overshadowed for much of his college career by running back Lydell Mitchell — No. 9 on Penn State’s all-time rushing rankings — the Pittsburgh Steelers must have seen something special in Franco Harris.

The blue and white’s No. 2 running back at the time was selected with the No. 13-overall pick in the 1972 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season in the NFL, Harris broke onto the scene, rushing for 1,055 yards and ten touchdowns as a 22 year old.

That same season, Harris got his first taste of the NFL playoffs — where he found himself on the tail end of one of the most memorable plays in the history of the sport: “The Immaculate Reception.”

In his 13-year NFL career, Harris totaled over 12,000 rushing yards and won four Super Bowls, being named to nine Pro Bowls in the process.

Harris was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

