Perhaps the most famous Penn State player in history finds his name in this week’s Nos. 25-29 jersey range.

A handful of recent Nittany Lions dominate the list over some stars of the past, too.

While a few picks are obvious, there may be some surprises at some of this week’s numbers.

Here’s a look at the top Penn State players to ever don the Nos. 25-29.

25: Curt Warner, 1979-1982

Running back Curt Warner was undoubtedly one of the most electric offensive players in the history of Penn State football.

His highlight-reel carries and consistency out of the backfield over four years allowed the Nittany Lion running game to thrive in the early ‘80s, winning a national title in 1982.

He finished his Penn State career as the program’s leading rusher and currently sits at No. 3 on that list with 3,398 yards, behind just Saquon Barkley and Evan Royster.

Warner scored 30 total touchdowns during his time in Happy Valley and ended up being selected with the No. 3 pick in the 1983 NFL Draft.

26: Saquon Barkley, 2015-2017

Former Nittany Lion and current New York Giant Saquon Barkley may be one of the most gifted athletes to ever come through Beaver Stadium.

Aside from being a fan favorite, Barkley helped spark a change in culture that springboarded Penn State to success in the mid-2010s.

Barkley has a number of iconic runs that will be remembered for years down the road, and he put up some tremendous numbers during his time in blue and white.

He totaled 3,843 yards — second in program history in just three years — and 43 rushing touchdowns to top the list, all while the team sustained some significant success during that three-year run.

He went on to be selected No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL draft.

27: Pete Harris, 1977-1980

Despite playing over 40 years ago, Pete Harris remains as one of the premier safeties in Penn State history.

Harris is ranked second all-time with 15 interceptions for the Nittany Lions and tied for the single-season record with 10 in his 1978 campaign.

He helped guide the Penn State defense to plenty of success during his tenure, securing two Fiesta Bowls for the blue and white.

Harris is also the brother of star running back Franco Harris — making him part of one of the best sibling tandems in the school’s history as well.

28: Odafe Oweh, 2018-2020

While Odafe Oweh didn’t put up record-breaking numbers during his time at Penn State, his athleticism and quickness was incredible to watch.

Oweh had 63 total tackles and seven sacks during his time under James Franklin but missed some time due to injury in his final season, which also was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite not recording a sack in 2020, his quarterback pressures and ability to get penetration at the line of scrimmage made him a prime prospect in the NFL Draft.

He put on an eye-popping display at the NFL combine and was selected with a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 draft.

29: John Reid, 2015-2019

Despite his inconsistencies during his five-year tenure at Penn State, John Reid provided some steady play at the cornerback position.

He was part of the mid-2010s group that led success back to Happy Valley and brought home a Big Ten title in 2016.

Reid ranks 11th in Penn State history in passes defended and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention his senior year.

The Mount Laurel, New Jersey, native went on to be selected by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

