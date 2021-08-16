One of the most impactful players in Penn State history graces this week’s list of the best Nittany Lions by number.

Jersey Nos. 20-24 span decades — from the 1970s to the 2010s — and from kickers to running backs.

Here’s a look at the best to don the blue and white in that jersey range.

2

One of the greatest kickers in Penn State history would have to be former Nittany Lion Brett Conway.

Conway was a member of the great early ‘90s teams under Joe Paterno that won four straight bowl games from 1993-1996 and included an undefeated season in 1994.

The four-year kicker did his part and then some on those teams, finishing his career with 45 made field goals, good for fifth in program history. He also sits at fourth in total career scoring for the Nittany Lions.

Conway went on to have a solid NFL career in which he played for five teams in six seasons.

21: Alan Zemaitis, 2003-2005

One of Penn State’s biggest leaders of the mid-2000s was defensive back Alan Zemaitis.

Zemaitis is one of the top cornerbacks the Nittany Lions have seen, and his 2005 season is one of the most underrated campaigns in program history.

As part of an Orange Bowl-winning team that year, Zemaitis led the Big Ten in interceptions with six and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection, as well as a second team All-American.

He went on to be drafted in the fourth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was quickly out of the NFL due to injury concerns.

22: John Cappelletti, 1970-1973

The number 22 is a historic one for Penn State — including its all-time leading rusher Evan Royster. However, another running back takes the stage as the best to don the jersey.

Penn State’s only career Heisman Trophy winner was John Cappelletti in the 1973 season.

Cappelletti will go down as one of the all-time greats for the Nittany Lions, and he was part of an undefeated team that took home an Orange Bowl title in the same year as his Heisman win.

He ran for 1,522 yards and scored 17 touchdowns during that miraculous campaign, and his No. 22 became the first and only number to be retired in Penn State program history in 2013.

Cappelletti was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams in 1974 and went on to play in the league for nine seasons.

23: Lydell Mitchell, 1969-1971

Despite playing 50 years ago, Lydell Mitchell is all over the Penn State record books and is undoubtedly one of the best running backs in program history.

At the time he left the Nittany Lions, Mitchell was the leading rusher in program history with 2,934 yards and currently sits at No. 9 on that list today.

However, he remains No. 2 all-time on the rushing touchdown list behind only Saquon Barkley and owns the single-season touchdown record with 26 in his 1971 campaign. He was selected as an All-American that year.

Mitchell went on to be selected as a second-round pick in the NFL Draft and made three-consecutive Pro Bowls from 1975-1977.

24: Miles Sanders, 2016-2018

Miles Sanders was one of the players who helped establish Penn State’s “Lawn Boyz” as a recent national running-back powerhouse.

Despite playing behind Saquon Barkley in his first two seasons, Sanders lived up to his big-time recruit status in his 2018 season when he helped lead Penn State to a 9-4 record and a Citrus Bowl appearance.

In that season, Sanders racked up 1,274 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while being selected to the All-Big Ten second team.

The Pittsburgh native went on to be drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round and remains as the No. 1 back for Philly heading into the 2021 season.

