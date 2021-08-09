This week, the top Penn State players by jersey number highlights Nos. 15-19.

From memorable moments to stat-sheet stuffers, this week’s names are sure to spark Penn State fan’s memories.

15. Grant Haley, 2014-2017

Grant Haley’s stats proved he was a more than serviceable defensive back for the Nittany Lions, but his lasting impact on Happy Valley goes far beyond numbers.

Haley combined with Marcus Allen to provide arguably the most memorable play in years for the blue and white. He picked up Allen’s blocked field goal against Ohio State in 2016, and he took it 60 yards to the end zone to seal the upset victory.

The current New Orleans Saint picked up some significant recognition during his years in Happy Valley, too, as he earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention from the coaches and media in his senior year.

16. Duffy Cobbs, 1984-1986

No. 16 is a tough one to define a “best” Penn State player. It’s not a prolific number for the Nittany Lions, but Duffy Cobbs made his mark back in the day.

Cobbs was a member of Penn State’s 1986 national-championship team, and he was a ballhawk for the Nittany Lions in his career.

Cobbs stacked up nine interceptions over the course of his career in Happy Valley, including four in the 1986 season.

17. Daryll Clark, 2006-2009

After seeing limited playing time through his first three seasons in a blue-and-white uniform, Daryll Clark put on a serious display in his final two seasons.

Clark took the starting job in 2008, passing for 2,592 yards and 19 touchdowns en route to an 11-2 season for the Nittany Lions. Clark and Penn State made a run to the Rose Bowl that year before falling to future NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez and USC 38-24.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

However, Clark solidified himself in Penn State history the next year with an even better performance.

He led the Nittany Lions to another 11-2 record in 2009, racking up 3,003 passing yards and 24 touchdowns on the year — good for a 142.6 passer rating.

Clark also ended up winning MVP of the Capital One Bowl after Penn State defeated LSU 19-17. He sits at No. 6 on the all-time passing yards list.

18. Shaka Toney, 2017-2020

A recent Penn Stater and NFL draftee tops the list of No. 18s at Penn State.

Shaka Toney had a prolific career in Happy Valley, proliferating a long line of successful defensive linemen.

Toney ended his career with 20.5 sacks, good for eighth all-time in the Nittany Lion record books. He was a mainstay on the defensive line since his freshman year in 2017.

He added on four forced fumbles in his career to go along with 111 total tackles. Even in the shortened 2020 season, he came just shy of his career high with 5.0 sacks, finishing fourth in the Big Ten.

19. Tony Sacca, 1988-1991

Tony Sacca experienced a losing season in 1988 before helping the Nittany Lions to three-straight winning records and three-straight bowl games, including two wins.

Sacca ended at No. 5 on the all-time Penn State passing list. While he played in a less pass-heavy era, he put up an eye-popping 149.8 passer rating in his senior season.

Sacca led the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 season in 1991, passing for 2,488 yards and 21 touchdowns. The No. 6-ranked team in the nation handedly defeated Tennessee in the Fiesta Bowl that year behind Sacca.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football wide receivers avoiding complacency after standout 2020 season Despite introducing its fourth offensive coordinator in as many years, Penn State and Mike Y…