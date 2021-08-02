In this week’s edition of the top Penn State players to wear each number, the list moves on to Nos. 10-14.

There’s a few historic Nittany Lion quarterbacks on the list, but one selection may surprise some. And while there have been many great Penn Staters to wear these numbers, there are a select few players who stand out on paper.

10: Bobby Engram, 1991-1995

Former Penn State wide receiver Bobby Engram put up some incredible numbers during his time as a Nittany Lion.

Engram stands as the program’s all-time leading receiver with 3,026 yards over his four years in Happy Valley.

He also ranks first with 31 receiving touchdowns and fourth with 167 receptions, and he played a major role in Penn State’s success in the early ‘90s.

Engram capped off his college years with an undefeated season and Rose Bowl title in the 1994-95 season, and he was a second-round NFL Draft pick by the Chicago Bears.

11: LaVar Arrington, 1998-99

Recency bias would have Micah Parsons in this spot, but there’s no doubt LaVar Arrington is one of the most iconic Nittany Lions in program history.

The former Penn State linebacker made some breathtaking plays during his college years, which included his patented “LaVar Leap” that’s still fondly remembered today.

Despite seeing the field for just two seasons in Happy Valley, he was as good as it gets on the defensive side of the ball, winning both the Butkus and Bednarik awards for the best linebacker and defensive player in the nation, respectively.

Arrington was also a two-time All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 1998.

His success at Penn State finished with an Alamo Bowl win and the No. 2-overall selection in the 2000 NFL draft.

12: Kerry Collins, 1991-1994

There are plenty of great No. 12s in Penn State history, but Kerry Collins was the leader of some of the best teams the program has seen.

Collins led the Nittany Lions to winning seasons in all four years of his career and capped it off with an undefeated season and Rose Bowl win in his final campaign.

During that 1994 run, Collins threw for 2,769 yards and 21 touchdowns — good enough to finish fourth in the Heisman Trophy race.

He ranks eighth in program history in passing yards and ninth in touchdown passes but will always be known as the general of Penn State’s offense during the early ‘90s.

13: Jay Alford, 2003-2006

One of the more underappreciated players of the mid-2000s Penn State teams is defensive lineman Jay Alford.

While his presence may have been overshadowed by defensive stars like Tamba Hali and Paul Posluszny, Alford was able to make a hefty impact during his time with the Nittany Lions.

He was seventh in the Big Ten in tackles for loss in both 2005 and 2006 while placing fourth and fifth in sacks in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

Alford went on to have a three-year NFL career, which included a Super Bowl title with the infamous 2007 Giants team that upset the undefeated Patriots.

14: Todd Blackledge, 1980-1982

Todd Blackledge will always be the quarterback responsible for bringing Penn State its first national title in 1982.

The Nittany Lions saw a ton of success with Blackledge under center over his three years, compiling a 31-5 record and establishing the program as one of the college football powers of the ‘80s.

He received national recognition as a winner of the Davey O'Brien trophy, which is still handed out today to the nation’s top QB each season. He also finished sixth in Heisman voting for the 1982 season.

His success under Joe Paterno led him to be the No. 7 pick in the 1983 NFL draft, and he’s now a college football analyst for ESPN.

