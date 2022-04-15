One of Penn State’s longest-lasting corners, Tariq Castro-Fields, is leaving Happy Valley behind, hoping for a spot on a professional roster.

Castro-Fields has been with the Nittany Lions since 2017, so he’s seen all the ups and downs from Penn State in the past half decade.

In that time, the corner had some memorable moments, from big hits to clutch interceptions.

Here are some of Castro-Fields’ highlights from his time at Penn State.

No. 5 | Tackle for loss against Kentucky

One of his best performances was against Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

The Wildcats came out with the win, but Castro-Fields had some highlights amidst the end-of-season defeat.

Castro-Fields had a knack for locating where the ball was going to go off of the snap, and against Kentucky was a perfect example.

On first-and-10, the Wildcats set up a wide-receiver screen, but Castro-Fields ran right past the lead blocker and nearly came up with the interception.

Castro-Fields settled for a tackle for a loss of four yards instead, leading to a punt from the Wildcats.

No. 4 | Interception in the end zone vs. Maryland

Some of Castro-Fields’ best moments come when Penn State takes on rival Maryland — the state he also happens to be a native of.

In 2017, Castro-Fields started off his career against the Terrapins hot with four solo tackles in the matchup.

Along with the tackles, Castro-Fields was a major reason why the Nittany Lions kept Maryland out of the endzone in the 66-3 win.

The Terrapins drove down the field looking to cross the goal line for the first time, but Castro-Fields had other plans in mind.

In the front of the endzone, Castro-Fields jumped the route and intercepted the pass, keeping Maryland’s touchdowns total to zero on the night.

No. 3 | Interception on 2-point conversion vs. Iowa

Over the past couple of years, Iowa has posed a threat to Penn State, especially on the road.

In 2019, the Nittany Lions headed to Iowa City for another instant classic against the yellow and black.

Penn State had itself up 17-12 with 2:31 left on the clock, but the Hawkeyes just punched it in for the score.

Iowa lined up for the 2-point conversion to make it a field-goal game with a conversion.

The Hawekyes’ Nate Stanley dropped back and looked in the direction of Castro-Fields, which he instantly regretted.

Stanley forced the ball to a receiver, and Castro-Fields came down with it, making the 2-point conversion incomplete.

No. 2 | Tackle on Pitt player

In five seasons at Penn State, Castro-Fields only racked up three interceptions — picking the ball off wasn’t really his thing.

However, Castro-Fields made a name for himself with his open-field tackling ability.

Penn State played in-state rival Pitt in 2019, where Castro-Fields showed his wrap-up skills in full force.

The third quarter was coming to a close, and Penn State was up 17-10, but the Panthers had possession.

On a second-and-10, Penn State brought the pressure to force Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett out of the pocket.

Pickett threw the ball over to his checkdown, and Castro-Fields sniffed it out, laying down the hammer.

The drive led to a Panthers’ punt, and the Nittany Lions came out with the win.

No. 1 | Interception on screen pass vs. Michigan

There were White Out conditions in Happy Valley in 2019 when Michigan came to town.

Penn State poured it on Jim Harbaugh’s crew in the first two periods of play, going up 14-0 midway through the second quarter.

However, the Wolverines made it to their own 40-yard line with the start of a promising drive brewing.

On second-and-10, Michigan set up a screen pass to the running back, but Penn State’s defense blew it up.

In the commotion, Castro-Fields jumped the pass and intercepted the ball, the first and only turnover of the game.

Penn State turned the pick into points when quarterback Sean Clifford connected on a 25-yard pass to receiver KJ Hamler for a touchdown.

In a close one, the Nittany Lions hung on 28-21 to keep the undefeated season flowing at 7-0.

