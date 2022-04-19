Penn State’s defense was one of the strong points in 2021, with its edge presence playing a major role in that, especially from one player in particular.

Temple transfer Arnold Ebiketie was one of the best Nittany Lions when it came to finding the quarterback in the 2021 campaign.

With one year in the Big Ten, Ebiketie decided to try his hand in the NFL, forgoing the rest of his college career.

Here are some of Ebiketie’s best moments while wearing the blue and white.

No. 5 | Big sack vs. Indiana

In one year at Penn State, Ebiketie made a name for himself with his ability to hunt down the quarterback.

Against Indiana, the Nittany Lion defense showed up, shutting down the Hoosiers 24-0, and Ebiketie’s one sack played a major part.

Indiana was in trouble, facing a third-and-16 down 14-0 midway through the third quarter.

At the snap, Ebiketie fired past the Hoosiers’ right tackle and whaled on the quarterback, picking up a 7-yard sack.

Indiana had to punt again — one of eight punts on the night.

No. 4 | Indiana blocked field goal

In the past couple of years, Penn State was put on the map because of its blocked field goal against Ohio State in 2016.

Fast forward a couple of years, and the Nittany Lions were back at it blocking field goals.

In 2021, Ebiketie was one of Penn State’s best at getting a paw on the ball when the other team attempted a field goal.

Indiana was lined up for a 30-yard field goal to avoid the shutout, but Ebiketie and company wanted the clean sheet.

The Hoosiers kicked the field goal, but linebacker Brandon Smith — who was ultimately credited with the block — came flying off of the edge to get a finger on it.

Ebiketie then jumped up, stopping the ball completely in its tracks to keep Indiana from putting points on the board.

No. 3 | Wisconsin blocked field goal

Penn State didn’t have an easy opponent in Week 1 with a road trip to higher-ranked No. 12 Wisconsin, and the duel was a defensive battle that finished in a 16-10 Nittany Lion victory.

The blue and white’s defense came out on top, with Ebiketie showing how he can do it on both defense and special teams.

Wisconsin was marching down the field on the longest drive of the game, but the Nittany Lions stopped it on third down.

The Badgers were looking to put the first points on the board and lined up for a 25-yard chip shot.

At the snap of the ball, Ebiketie showed off his athleticism and leaped up in the air, blocking the Wisconsin field goal.

No. 2 | Sack vs Wisconsin to seal game

Ebiketie showed out on special teams for Penn State versus Wisconsin, but he also had a solid game on the edge, polishing off a solid coming-out party in his first game action in the blue and white.

The game came down to the wire with the Nittany Lions punting the ball away up 16-10 with 1:11 left in the game.

Wisconsin started the drive on its own 18-yard line, and with a couple of completed passes in a row, the Badgers were quickly on Penn State’s 25-yard line.

With 26 seconds left to play, Wisconsin’s quarterback Graham Mertz dropped back for a pass. Ebiketie came screaming off the edge and forced Mertz to throw the ball away.

After review, the referees decided Mertz was still in the tackle box, so he was flagged for intentional grounding, giving Ebiketie a 7-yard sack.

The sack brought the Badgers to the 32-yard line with only 10 seconds to play, which was too short for Wisconsin to win the game. Ji’Ayir Brown put the final touches on the win with an interception on the ensuing snap.

No. 1 | Michigan strip sack

Michigan was on a hot streak with eyes on an eventual Big Ten title, but coach Jim Harbaugh’s squad still needed to leave Happy Valley with a win.

Penn State scored a touchdown to tie the game up at 14-14 midway through the fourth quarter on a short pass to tight end Tyler Warren.

The Nittany Lions kicked the ball away to Michigan, leaving the Wolverines with 7:35 left in the game.

On third-and-11, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara dropped back for a pass. On his blindside came Ebiketie, forcing the ball loose.

Penn State jumped on it, giving the Nittany Lions the ball on the Wolverines’ 16-yard line.

The Nittany Lions kicked a field goal to put Penn State up 17-14 with 5:55 left in the game. The momentum-shifting play wasn’t enough, however, as the Wolverines left with the win.

