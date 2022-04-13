Penn State’s do-it-all kicker Jordan Stout decided to move on from Happy Valley and entered the NFL Draft, forgoing his final year of eligibility.

Stout made a name for himself on campus with his big leg, booting punts and draining multiple 50-yard field goals in addition to his ridiculously high touchback percentage on kickoffs.

In three seasons with the blue and white, Stout left college football fans with plenty of memories, from trick plays to program records.

Here are some of Stouts’ highlights from his time at Penn State.

No. 5 | Jordan Stout fake run

Stout’s time at Penn State was spent mostly kicking the ball, but Franklin sometimes made his punter do the irregular.

On Nov. 13, the Nittany Lions hosted No. 6 Michigan, and toward the end of the first quarter, had themselves up 3-0.

The blue and white marched down the field, but after a couple of attempts to score, Penn State was faced with fourth-and-goal.

Franklin sent out the special teams unit to attempt a 20-yard field goal, except he had something else in mind.

At the snap of the ball, then-redshirt-junior holder Rafael Checa threw the ball to Stout, having him attempt to run it in for a touchdown.

However, Michigan swarmed Stout and forced him to cough up the football, and the Wolverines jumped on it.

A trick play that went horribly wrong for Stout and Penn State, and it’s certainly one of the highlights Stout would probably rather forget.

No. 4 | Punt in the snow vs. Michigan State

For Penn State’s final game of the regular season, it headed to East Lansing to take on Michigan State in the snow.

There were all sorts of ball mishandling due to the slick weather, but not for Stout.

In a back-and-forth game, Stout only had to punt three times, and on all occasions, he spotted the ball inside the 20-yard line.

Stout had a punt downed at the 1-yard line early in the first quarter even through the snow, showing that Stout can still perform his best no matter the conditions.

However, Stout’s punt didn’t stop the Spartans, who drove 99 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing possession.

No. 3 | Completed pass for first down vs. Michigan

Penn State against Michigan last season had Stout doing it all.

The Wolverines came into Beaver Stadium as one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten, and Franklin wasn’t afraid to pull out all the tricks.

Early in the first quarter, Penn State was faced with a fourth-and-6 from just inside Michigan territory. Franklin sent the punt team out, but Stout wasn’t out there to kick the ball away.

Stout caught the ball and threw it to linebacker Curtis Jacobs for 18 yards, moving the chains for Penn State.

The punter showed that not only can he kick dimes but he can throw dimes. The Nittany Lions finished off the drive with a field goal, putting them up 3-0.

No. 2 | 76-yard punt vs. Wisconsin

Stout and Penn State opened the 2021-22 season with a bang in an upset win over Wisconsin.

Field position was a key to the Nittany Lions’ chess match victory over the Badgers, 16-10.

Instead of trading blows on the scoreboard, Penn State and Wisconsin exchanged punts, combining for 13 total on the afternoon.

Penn State was continually backpedaling after a run for negative yards and Wisconsin sacking quarterback Sean Clifford toward the end of the third quarter.

It was fourth-and-24 for Penn State from its own 24-yard line, so the Nittany Lions needed to kick it deep with the game tied 7-7.

With the big leg, Stout provided the boot the blue and white was looking for, rocketing a 76-yard punt, the longest of his career.

No. 1 | 57-yard field goal vs. Pitt

Stout’s looking to find a job primarily at punting in the NFL, but he had bright spots kicking in his time at Penn State.

In the 2019 campaign, the Nittany Lions squared off with in-state rival Pitt for their third game of the season.

The Panthers gave then-No. 13 Penn State all it could handle, leading the Nittany Lions 10-7 with just a couple of seconds until the half.

With seven seconds left on the clock facing fourth-and-16, James Franklin opted to send out Stout and the field-goal team to attempt a 57-yarder instead of kneeing the ball and running the clock out.

Stout received the snap and boomed a Penn State-record field goal right through the uprights.

He bested the previous record of 55-yards set by Chris Bahr in 1975 when the Nittany Lions played Temple.

Stout’s record helped the blue and white beat Pitt 17-10 to remain undefeated on the season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE