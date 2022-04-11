The next generation of Penn State football blood will enter the league when the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on April 28, and Jesse Luketa is a part of that group.

The Canadian-born linebacker/edge rusher was an integral part of the Nittany Lions’ tied-sixth scoring defense from last season.

Luketa found the field as early as his true freshman year and became a mainstay starter by his junior campaign. Here’s a look at some of the Ottawa, Ontario, native’s best moments as a Nittany Lion.

No. 5: Tackle for loss vs. Michigan State

Luketa’s burst off of the ball and ability to read the offense is what separates him from a collegiate-level athlete and a professional about to be drafted.

An example of this came in Penn State’s 2021 season finale against Michigan State with a blanket of snow.

The Spartans faked a handoff to the tailback and pitched it to the wide receiver on a reverse inside the 20-yard line in an attempt to fool the camouflaged defense, but Luketa wasn’t having it.

The Nittany Lion came flying off the edge untouched, not falling for the fake handoff, and dumped the reversing receiver in the backfield for a substantial loss that put Michigan State in a tough third-and-long situation in the red zone.

The Spartans made perhaps the play of the game two plays later, though, with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed on fourth-and-15 to clinch the victory.

No. 4: Late 4th-quarter tackle for loss vs. Iowa

When No. 4 Penn State trailed the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes 23-20 with 2:50 left in the fourth quarter, an opportunity emerged to change the game on a crucial third down.

Luketa lined up as a defensive end when Iowa broke the huddle in an I-formation with three yards in between the home team and a likely game-clinching first down.

Quarterback Spencer Petras rolled out to the right, only to find Luketa breaking through the line in the spot he was rolling out to.

The Nittany Lions brought down the Hawkeye quarterback for a much-needed tackle for loss that set up a potential game-winning drive for the offense.

Although Penn State wasn’t able to capitalize on the opportunity that Luketa gave it, the timeliness of the play showcases his ability to get in the backfield.

No. 3: Run stuff vs. Wisconsin

Don’t attempt to block Luketa with a tight end.

Like his tackle against Iowa, Luketa was lined up opposite a tight end in a heavy run set, and the results weren’t much different.

Wisconsin attempted to run straight up the middle, but with a quick and powerful push with his left hand, the Canadian threw his opponent aside and stuffed the run outside the five-yard line early in the second quarter.

Luketa’s run stuff was one of the main culprits of the scoreless first half that ensued, as the Badgers were unable to put any points on the board despite the great field position.

No. 2: Double-digit tackles and fumble recovery vs. Rutgers

Luketa’s best game statistically occurred in Penn State’s 2020 contest against Rutgers.

A junior at the time, Luketa posted 10 tackles, one for an eight-yard loss, and recovered a fumble en route to a suffocating defensive performance that held the Scarlet Knights to seven points for the game.

Luketa’s performance against Rutgers is the only time he’s recorded a fumble recovery or double-digit tackles in a single game over the course of his career.

In a disappointing 2020 campaign, the Ottawa native’s career night was a silver lining for the Nittany Lions.

No. 1: One-handed pick-6 vs. Ball State

The old adage of “defensive players can’t catch” didn't apply to Luketa in Penn State’s early season matchup with Ball State last season.

Cardinals’ quarterback Drew Plitt dropped back to pass halfway through the third quarter when the unexpected happened.

After an attempt to rush the quarterback, Luketa dropped into coverage at the exact moment the Ball State quarterback tried to throw a checkdown pass to the running back.

The Nittany Lion only needed his left hand to secure his lone career interception, as he tipped the pass first before hauling it in.

The play wasn’t over yet.

Luketa collected himself and ran into the end zone to complete the pick-6 that sent Beaver Stadium into a frenzy.

