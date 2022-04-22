One of Penn State’s top 2022 NFL Draft prospects, Jaquan Brisker had quite the career after transferring to Penn State from Lackawanna College in 2019.

Brisker wound up with 152 total tackles in his Nittany Lion career. He was a mainstay in the secondary since 2020, and he was one of the undoubted leaders in Happy Valley by the time his career came to a close.

There are plenty of highlights on Brisker’s tape, but in all reality, Brisker’s name was called on less than you might expect for a future first- or second-round NFL Draft pick — and that’s a good thing.

The film speaks for itself in terms of Brisker’s talents, but he didn’t have to make many acrobatic plays because he deterred teams from even throwing in his direction more times than not.

However, the times he made highlight plays were more than memorable. Here’s a look at Brisker’s top moments in the blue and white.

No. 5 |2021 interception vs. Iowa

It’s no secret that Penn State’s matchup at Iowa this past season didn’t end in the Nittany Lions’ favor, but at the time of Brisker’s interception, everything was going right for James Franklin and company.

Sean Clifford shook off a first-play interception in his own end zone to march Penn State down the field for a touchdown, and the defense held Iowa to a total of -11 yards on the two drives following Clifford’s turnover.

On the Nittany Lions’ next possession, however, Clifford coughed it up again in the Hawkeyes’ end zone. But Brisker had his back just two plays later.

Spencer Petras, who struggled for most of the game, threw behind his receiver, leading to a tipped pass in the air.

Sure, it was a right-place-right-time situation for Brisker, but he came down with a momentum-shifting interception that resulted in another score for the Nittany Lions.

Brisker and his interception were instrumental in securing a strong 17-3 early in the matchup before Clifford exited with injury and things fell apart for Penn State.

No. 4 | Game-ending pass breakup vs. Auburn

Penn State took a commanding 21-10 lead over Auburn in the 2021 White Out before Bo Nix and the Tigers put together drives that ended in a touchdown and a field goal in the fourth quarter.

Penn State’s eight-point lead didn’t feel like it was truly in jeopardy when Auburn took over with 38 seconds left on its own end of the field, but a couple of quick completions got the Tigers well within range of a game-winning touchdown pass.

While he should’ve come down with his second interception of the season, Brisker shut down Auburn’s last hopes with a clutch pass breakup as the clock hit zero.

No. 3 | Chasedown of TreVeyon Henderson

Penn State may have played its best football of the season in a nine-point loss to No. 5 Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions lost the turnover battle 3-1 and gave up their fair share of explosive plays, including this 68-yard run from TreVeyon Henderson.

Maybe the most athletically impressive play of Brisker’s career, he’s not even on the screen as Henderson breaks through the line of scrimmage.

While the Buckeyes punched it in the end zone two plays later, Brisker’s chasedown of Henderson kept at least a glimmer of hope alive for the Nittany Lions while they were still only down three points in the late stages of the third quarter.

No. 2 | First-career interception vs. Iowa

Brisker couldn’t have come up with the first interception of his Penn State career at a much better time.

In a legendary victory for the Nittany Lions on the road against Iowa in 2019, Hawkeye quarterback Nate Stanley dropped back to pass midway through the fourth quarter, facing a four-point deficit.

Penn State defensive lineman Robert Windsor got all up in Stanley’s grill and forced an errant throw, which landed in Brisker’s hands (back when he still wore No. 7).

Clifford and Noah Cain led the Nittany Lions down the short field and punched in a touchdown to take a strong 17-6 lead. Iowa scored quickly after but failed the two-point conversion.

Penn State emptied the clock to maintain an undefeated 6-0 record to start the campaign.

No. 1 | Late interception at Wisconsin

“Brisker! WOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWW!”

Yes, we all remember Gus Johnson’s call of the game-sealing interception in Week 1 at Wisconsin. How could you not?

🙌 Jaquan Brisker on the clutch red zone INT🎙 Gus Johnson on the call No. 19 Penn State completes the upset of No. 12 Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium. 🎥 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/vw2JsTme5p — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 4, 2021

This play exemplified Brisker’s dedication to film study and understanding of the game as well as any. He anticipated the throw over the middle from Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz, jumping the pass for the interception.

Penn State punted it back to the Badgers with just over a minute left after the interception, but fellow safety and former Lackawanna teammate Ji’Ayir Brown came up with an interception of his own to put the final touches on the season-opening win.

