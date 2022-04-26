What more needs to be said for Jahan Dotson after his four years at Penn State?

Solidified as arguably one of the greatest offensive playmakers in the program’s history, Dotson is expected to be one of the first receivers off the board in this year’s NFL Draft.

With his one-handed grabs and elite leaping ability, Dotson has produced quite the highlight tape since he took over as the team’s leading receiver prior to the 2020 season.

Here’s a look at the very best of Dotson’s career highlights with the blue and white.

No. 5 | One-handed grab vs. Auburn

After a year without fans in the stadium, Beaver Stadium returned to its ultimate form when Auburn came to town for Penn State’s 2021 White Out.

Playing the “greatest show on earth” against a ranked SEC opponent only fueled the emotion surrounding this game — and made Dotson’s performance that much more special.

Down 10-7 in the second quarter, Dotson hauled in a 22-yard reception to bring some life to a potential drive down the field.

First he leaped, put up his right hand, and then came down on the football with his left, moving the chains for a first down.

Just plays later, Dotson threw a first down to tight end Tyler Warren, which then set the Nittany Lions up for a go-ahead touchdown moments after.

With 10 catches, Dotson became the first Penn State player to haul in double-digit receptions in a game since Saquon Barkley in 2017.

No. 4 | Leaping touchdown vs. Indiana

After just falling short to Indiana in Week 1 of the 2020 season — en route to an 0-5 start — Penn State’s revenge tour against the Hoosiers generated enough hype to crown the meeting as 2021’s Stripe Out game.

Contrary to the contest a year prior, the Hoosiers flopped on all facets, ultimately falling in shutout fashion, 24-0.

In an otherwise sloppy offensive day from Penn State, Dotson still found a way to steal the show.

Off his game through both halves, Sean Clifford overthrew a second-quarter shot to the end zone, which Dotson seamlessly leaped up for, hauling in a shocking score over an Indiana defensive back.

Dotson broke 2,000 career receiving yards in this game — just one of 10 Nittany Lions to have done so — and connected with Clifford for an 18th touchdown, the most for a quarterback and wide receiver duo in program history.

No. 3 | Punt return vs. Michigan State

Dotson’s play was a silver lining for Penn State in an otherwise disastrous first half of the 2020 season.

However, after going 0-5 to start the year, the Nittany Lions charged back to win their next four games to close out the campaign 4-5.

Up eight points with just over 11 minutes to play in the fourth quarter of its Week 8 matchup against Michigan State, Penn State had an opportunity to ice the game with a strong offensive drive that followed a Spartan three-and-out.

Only the offense never got the ball.

Instead, Dotson drifted past defenders, breaking away for an 81 yard punt return — the first return for a touchdown of his college career.

No. 2 | Record-setting performance vs. Maryland

Dotson’s best game of his college career came, without a doubt, against Maryland this past fall.

In fact, it was probably one of the greatest single-game performances in the history of Penn State football.

Tied 14-14 with just under 15 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Clifford connected with Dotson for an 86-yard touchdown reception — the longest of Dotson’s career.

But that wasn’t the only record Dotson set that day.

Against the Terrapins, Dotson tied a personal game-high with 11 receptions and three touchdowns.

Most impressive, though, was his 242-receiving-yard performance, which set the Penn State single-game record.

Thanks to Dotson’s historic showing, Penn State was able to put Maryland away rather handily in the fourth quarter, 31-14.

No. 1 | Coming-out party vs. Ohio State

The most notable game of Dotson’s career, despite a double-digit loss, came against Ohio State in 2020.

It’s unfortunate no fans were in attendance because Dotson was simply unstoppable against cornerback Shaun Wade and the Buckeyes’ secondary.

If Dotson’s career could be summed up in two plays, both plays came in this game.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, a third-and-17, Clifford found Dotson, who “mossed” Wade, bobbled the ball, and then recovered it on his helmet for a 37-yard first down.

If that play wasn’t amazing enough, the very next snap, Dotson reached out for an insane one-handed grab, en route to a simple walk-in touchdown.

Penn State may have lost this game 38-25, but Dotson’s 144-receiving-yard, three-touchdown performance will likely live in Happy Valley infamy for ages.

