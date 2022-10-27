Everyone says they want ‘Bama, but for Penn State, it wants Ohio State.

James Franklin’s M.O. is to go 1-0 every week and treat each opponent as important as the next. While that has a lot of truth to it, some of the Nittany Lions’ former players described playing the Buckeyes as the culmination of the season.

“I knew I had my own personal vendetta against Ohio State because they were like the ‘Bama of our conference, which is what they were trying to make them out to be,” former Penn State defensive back Marcus Allen said. “So it was like, ‘Man, we got to beat these fools.’ Because if we beat Ohio State, ain’t nobody else is going to beat us.”

Penn State last took down Ohio State in 2016 when Allen and defensive end Garrett Sickels were on the team. Heading into Saturday’s contest, a Stripe Out in Happy Valley, the Buckeyes enter with a five-game winning streak against the Nittany Lions.

Sickels posted 2.5 sacks in the 24-21 win in 2016, while Allen blocked a late field goal that was returned by cornerback Grant Haley for the go-ahead touchdown.

“When you have a big game, a signature win like that, it always makes the work worth it,” Sickels said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on leading up to that week. To just be able to make plays when they present them to myself and make the most of my opportunities for a good team, it was extremely satisfying.”

The 2016 game against Ohio State was arguably Franklin’s signature win in his time at Penn State. The Nittany Lions have yet to find another one, though, as they’ve posted a 1-7 record against the Buckeyes under Franklin.

The two games following 2016 were one-point losses with leads lost late in the game. No. 2 Penn State fell to No. 6 Ohio State 39-38 in 2017 after leading 28-10 at one point. In 2018, despite Trace McSorley’s school record 461 all-purpose yards, the Nittany Lions fell after leading 13-0 to start the game and 26-14 in the fourth quarter.

“I was so livid. Everyone in the locker room after that, you could just feel that there’s the upsetness and the anger about the game,” Allen, who was a senior for the 2017 game, said. “I remember punching the locker because we lost by one point to Ohio State and split my knuckle open.”

Following the 2018 loss, Franklin released a statement that outlined the state of the program in his mind.

“The reality is we’ve gone from an average football team to a good football team to a great football team, and we’ve worked really hard to do those things, but we’re not an elite football team yet,” Franklin said. “The work that it’s going to take to get to an elite program is going to be just as hard.”

Penn State is trying to get back to that point where it can hang with the Alabama of the Big Ten, but it’s been unsuccessful as of late. The Nittany Lions have earned a combined 11-11 record under Franklin the past two years, including a 4-5 record in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.

Four years later, Franklin reflected on that statement ahead of this week’s clash.

“I think, in a lot of ways, we’ve taken some steps in the right direction, but there’s still some areas that we need to get resolved,” Franklin said. “That’s why I think I’ve voiced this over and over again, the excitement I have for the leadership we have in [President Neeli Bendapudi and Athletic Director Pat Kraft], and that’s with total respect and appreciation for the past as well.”

The past should be appreciated, as the 2016 and 2017 seasons were the last time Penn State has been on top of the Big Ten and felt like one of the top dogs of the conference, but it never saw a College Football Playoff appearance.

In 2016, the Nittany Lions finished No. 5 in the last College Football Playoff rankings, missing the playoffs by one mark, while Ohio State got the No. 3 spot.

The ranking sparked controversy since Penn State had won the Big Ten that year, something that still stood as an extra burst of motivation when the Buckeyes were on deck years later.

“I mean obviously we would use that as motivation to really try to beat them whenever we played them because we knew that the committee favors O-State in terms of any Big Ten team,” Odafe Oweh, a Penn State defensive end from 2018-2020, said. “If we were going to win and have the opportunity to get to the playoffs, we’d have to beat them pretty definitively.”

This season has looked as promising as any so far, as Penn State finds itself 6-1 and No. 13 in the country after starting the season unranked. However, the benchmark game this weekend will be the real test.

“Everyone knows going into the season that [Ohio State’s] always the deciding game,” Oweh said. “That’s the game that’s kind of like the litmus test for our season. So whatever we have to do to get prepared for that, our whole season’s based on that.”

Ohio State hasn’t looked any worse than in years past. The No. 2 Buckeyes have the current favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in quarterback C.J. Stroud and explosive running backs and athletic wide receivers surrounding him, leading to 49.6 points per game this season.

A win against Ohio State on Saturday would be a huge momentum boost for the Nittany Lions in their goal of achieving elite status, especially in front of the home crowd.

“It truly is something special when those guys come into town,” current defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said Tuesday. “I’m sure our fans will be excited, but we can’t look too deep into that. We got a job to do out there.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE