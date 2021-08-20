An upcoming Penn State opponent's head coach has tested positive for coronavirus and will be sidelined from in-person head-coaching duties for the near future.

Auburn's Bryan Harsin announced Friday afternoon he tested positive, stating he has experienced no symptoms to this point and is isolating at home.

Harsin was named head coach of the Tigers last December after six seasons in the same role at Boise State.

Auburn is scheduled to play Penn State in this season’s White Out on Sept. 18 — less than a month away.

In Harsin's absence, Auburn assistant coach Jeff Schmedding will cover head-coaching duties.

