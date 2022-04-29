A staple of Penn State’s pass-rushing corps from a season ago has been taken off the board and will now move to the NFL.

Arnold Ebikeite heard his name called with the No. 38 overall pick in the second round, now joining the Atlanta Falcons.

After three seasons at Temple, Ebiketie transferred to the Nittany Lions with one remaining year of eligibility.

17 tackles for loss — which ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten — and 9.5 sacks later, it’s safe to say Ebiketie made the most of his lone season in Happy Valley.

A first-team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media, Ebiketie quickly became one of the most intriguing edge prospects in this year’s NFL Draft.

Ebiketie’s burst mixed with his unique athleticism for his nearly 6-foot-3, 247-pound frame wowed scouts enough to solidify his spot in the X round.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE