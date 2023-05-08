A former Penn State offensive lineman could be headed from the XFL to the NFL.

Following a season with the Seattle Seadragons, Michal Menet was invited to the Atlanta Falcons' minicamp on Sunday.

Menet played with the Nittany Lions from from 2016-2020 and was a two-time team captain in his final two years in Happy Valley.

This past season, Menet helped guide the Seadragons to the North Division championship game, where they ultimately fell to the D.C. Defenders by a score of 37-21.

