Many Division I athletes have a diverse athletic background and played multiple sports before excelling in their current muse.

Sometimes, there’s even an athlete successful enough to play more than one sport at the collegiate level.

Current Penn State football and baseball commit Lonnie White Jr. fits into that category and then some — he is expected to be an early-round pick in the MLB Draft, which started on Sunday.

White, who played basketball in addition to baseball and football in high school, is seen as a potential five-tool prospect by some MLB scouts, and the 18-year-old is oozing with raw talent and physical traits.

He will eventually have a tough decision to make between the two sports, but he’s still expected to be a breakout star for both James Franklin and Rob Cooper as of now.

While no current Nittany Lion is likely as much of a showstopper on the diamond as White, here’s a look at a few Penn State football players who used to stand out on the diamond.

Benjamin Wilson

The journey to Happy Valley for wide receiver/special teamer Benjamin Wilson has certainly been an unusual one.

While he played football in high school, his Penn State career didn’t start with football — or even in State College. He was a three-sport athlete at Penn State Fayette, competing in baseball, basketball, and track and field.

His unique athleticism and background would end up being noticed and led to the Nittany Lion coaching staff offering him a chance to walk on to the team, which he did in 2019. He appeared in seven games on special teams in 2020, and he’s been a developmental player of the week multiple times.

He may not be a top MLB Draft pick like White, but his athletic background certainly speaks for itself.

Henry Fessler

Another current Nittany Lion with some baseball experience is wide receiver Henry Fessler.

Like Wilson and White, the Erie, Pennsylvania, native played three sports in high school: He competed in football, baseball and basketball at Cathedral Prep.

Fessler also played for the Erie Outlaws during his grade school days, where many other talented players in the Erie Area have played over the last 10 years.

The Outlaws had their first former player drafted to MLB in 2018 and now have a Penn State football player among their alumni as well.

Fessler has not seen any game action since arriving at Penn State but will look to find his way onto the field in his third season in Happy Valley.

Harrison Wallace III

An incoming freshman for Penn State known to be skilled with a bat and glove is wide receiver Harrison Wallace III.

Baseball may have been Wallace’s best sport before being persuaded to play football. His athleticism eventually took over, and he showed enough skill to join the Nittany Lions.

At 6-foot-1 and 187 pounds, Wallace has a solid build for a baseball career, but the former No. 21 prospect in Alabama decided to take his talents to the gridiron. He was a 3-star recruit, according to the 247Sports composite rating when he committed.

