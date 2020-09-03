Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, Linebacker Micah Parsons (11)
Linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates a tackle during the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

A heated debate between Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh was settled on the field on Thursday.

Oweh and Parsons have long argued over who’s faster, leading both to participate in races to crown the player quickest in a 20-yard dash in a set of videos posted on Twitter.

Disclaimer: Parsons’ video contains profane language.

In Parsons’ video, the former linebacker stumbles at the start before gunning it to beat out Oweh despite the early woes.

In Oweh’s video, Parsons barely edged out Oweh in a close finish — closing the book on the debate over who can run the quicker 20-yard dash.

Even with the losses, Oweh still believes he would beat Parsons in a regulation 40-yard dash.

“Y’all know who the 40 champ is tho,” Oweh said in the Twitter caption.

