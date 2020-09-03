A heated debate between Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh was settled on the field on Thursday.

Oweh and Parsons have long argued over who’s faster, leading both to participate in races to crown the player quickest in a 20-yard dash in a set of videos posted on Twitter.

Disclaimer: Parsons’ video contains profane language.

Had to put the Micah vs Jayson convo to rest!!! I got the best twenty yards!! @JaysonOweh #SIMPLE #freaks pic.twitter.com/BhfmUi9ejV — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 3, 2020

In Parsons’ video, the former linebacker stumbles at the start before gunning it to beat out Oweh despite the early woes.

TwoHundredSixtyPounds and I’m right with you, I wouldn’t be proud🤣Y’all know who the 40 champ is tho... https://t.co/9qoEuXtPrm pic.twitter.com/IMAlooWJYE — “OWEH” (@JaysonOweh) September 3, 2020

In Oweh’s video, Parsons barely edged out Oweh in a close finish — closing the book on the debate over who can run the quicker 20-yard dash.

Even with the losses, Oweh still believes he would beat Parsons in a regulation 40-yard dash.

“Y’all know who the 40 champ is tho,” Oweh said in the Twitter caption.

