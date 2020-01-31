Edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos and wide receiver KJ Hamler were two of Penn State's most electrifying players in 2019, and both are poised to take their collegiate success to the NFL.

Following the Senior Bowl, Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus updated his Top 100 Big Board for the 2020 NFL Draft, and Gross-Matos and Hamler were both awarded spots on the list.

Gross-Matos came in at No. 47, as Renner believes he has the "type of length that makes life difficult for opposing offensive tackles."

Hamler was further down the list at No. 82, placed between Auburn tackle Jack Driscoll and University of Connecticut tackle Matt Peart.

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25.