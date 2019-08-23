Less than six months after entering the transfer portal with hopes of finding a starting job elsewhere, Tommy Stevens has been named the starting quarterback at Mississippi State.

The former Penn State quarterback transferred from the program after a season that was marred by nagging injuries and inconsistent usage on the field. After finding a new home in Starkville, Stevens will try to fill the void left by former quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, one of the most decorated players in school history.

Mississippi State head coach, and former Penn State offensive coordinator, Joe Moorhead announced the news on Thursday.

"We said the decision making was going to come down to who could create explosive plays, who could minimize turnovers and who could throw the ball with the best accuracy in a consistent manner," Moorhead told the Clarion Ledger. "Tommy jumped out of the gates strong at the beginning of camp closing into the first scrimmage."

Stevens beat out a formerly highly-regarded recruit in Keayton Thompson for the starting job on a team that will look to the senior graduate transfer for guidance in a difficult SEC West.

He reportedly considered Illinois, Kentucky, and a few other programs before settling on a reunion with Moorhead at Mississippi State, where the former Nittany Lions signal caller is entering his second season as the Bulldogs head coach.