Each year when Penn State and Ohio State face off, it gives some of the best individual talents in college football a chance to shine on a big stage.

Here are some of the key matchups that could decide the outcome when the Buckeyes travel to Beaver Stadium on Saturday night.

WR Chris Olave vs. DB Lamont Wade, DB Tariq Castro-Fields

Last season when these two teams met in Columbus, Penn State was actually able to slow down Justin Fields and the Ohio State passing game somewhat effectively. This year, that won’t be nearly as easy.

Junior wide receiver Chris Olave is up there with the best in the Big Ten at his position, and he showed why last week in the Buckeyes’ win over Nebraska. The wideout hauled in six catches for over 100 yards.

Olave can decimate a secondary from the slot, and that’s an area where Indiana’s Whop Philyor found some success against the Nittany Lions last week.

Lamont Wade will likely match up with Olave the most out of any player in the Penn State secondary when he takes the nickel spot in that defensive package.

Tariq Castro-Fields could also see time defending Olave when he moves to the outside receiver spot and sophomore Garret Wilson lines up in the slot — something Ohio State did plenty of against the Cornhuskers.

WR Garrett Wilson vs. DB Joey Porter Jr.

The Ohio State receivers will be a focus all game long for Penn State, as the Buckeyes’ rushing attack isn’t what it was last year when they had J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries in this matchup last year.

Joey Porter Jr. looked like the Nittany Lions’ best defensive back last Saturday against the Hoosiers, while Wilson looked like Ohio State’s best receiver with seven catches for 129 yards and a touchdown.

These two could line up against one another when Wilson is an outside receiver, and Porter will have to limit his impact if Penn State hopes to have a chance at an upset.

DE Jayson Oweh vs OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Nicholas Petit-Frere was the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2018 recruiting class and will have the challenge of stopping Jayson Oweh, who received the highest grade of any Big Ten defender last week, according to Pro Football Focus.

Last year in this matchup, Yetur Gross-Matos had two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss, which made a big difference for the Nittany Lions’ defense.

If Oweh and his counterpart Shaka Toney are able to pressure Fields and make him uncomfortable, it will alleviate pressure throughout the rest of the defense and could lead to turnovers.

WR Jahan Dotson vs DB Shaun Wade

The Penn State passing attack was lackluster for most of the game against Indiana outside of a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson that was the result of blown coverage by the Hoosiers’ secondary.

This is the second week in a row that the Nittany Lions will be facing a top cornerback —Taiwan Mullen for Indiana and now Shaun Wade for Ohio State.

Wade is widely considered to be one of the top defensive back draft prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dotson will be a crucial part of the passing game, and quarterback Sean Clifford will have a much easier day if he can rely on him to get open consistently or provide a spark with another big play.