Penn State has earned a commitment for the future.

Tight end Mathias Barnwell announced his commitment to Penn State on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Barnwell is in the class of 2023 and the first player to commit to the Nittany Lions in that class.

The tight end and Virginia native is listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, and was considering Virginia Tech and Tennessee along with Penn State.

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a senior studying digital and print journalism with minors in business and liberal arts and labor employment relations.