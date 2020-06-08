Penn State has earned a commitment for the future.
Tight end Mathias Barnwell announced his commitment to Penn State on Twitter on Monday afternoon.
Barnwell is in the class of 2023 and the first player to commit to the Nittany Lions in that class.
COMMITTED🌟 @STAC_UNCUT @shotbybev pic.twitter.com/8Jxrk5O3Q9— Mathias MEGA Barnwell (@mega_barnwell) June 8, 2020
The tight end and Virginia native is listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, and was considering Virginia Tech and Tennessee along with Penn State.